Blackpool Winter Gardens

A large entertainment centre opened in 1878 which includes a ballroom, theatre, & conference facilities.

Every political party has held their annual party conference here at some time.

Dance competitions are held here annually too.



Through another door the entrance to the Blackpool Opera house is all part of this complex.

One of the UK biggest theatres many big stars hold shows here.



In the good old days in the sixties Blackpool was the place where all the top stars performed.

Every theatre had a major show & we used to look who was performing at each of the theatres.



End of pier shows which I never went to…couldn’t even think of sitting over the sea in the dark……the pier might collapse! 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️



A few of you say they haven’t been to Blackpool. Sadly it’s not the place it was.

Fabulous five mile beach but the rest is very tacky. Very entertaining though people watching!

They are spending quite a bit of money there at the moment on different areas.

Out of season it’s quieter.

We rarely go.