Previous
Blackpool Winter Gardens by happypat
Photo 4578

Blackpool Winter Gardens

A large entertainment centre opened in 1878 which includes a ballroom, theatre, & conference facilities.
Every political party has held their annual party conference here at some time.
Dance competitions are held here annually too.

Through another door the entrance to the Blackpool Opera house is all part of this complex.
One of the UK biggest theatres many big stars hold shows here.

In the good old days in the sixties Blackpool was the place where all the top stars performed.
Every theatre had a major show & we used to look who was performing at each of the theatres.

End of pier shows which I never went to…couldn’t even think of sitting over the sea in the dark……the pier might collapse! 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

A few of you say they haven’t been to Blackpool. Sadly it’s not the place it was.
Fabulous five mile beach but the rest is very tacky. Very entertaining though people watching!
They are spending quite a bit of money there at the moment on different areas.
Out of season it’s quieter.
We rarely go.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Still looks very grand..
November 20th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A wonderful old building.
November 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact