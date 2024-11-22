Nina

Nina absolutely loves pre school in NZ.

When she was born they lived next door to the pre school & when she was old enough she used to trot down the path with her bag round the gate post & straight into school.



Since then they moved to a farm further south but now back in their old area & her old pre school happens to be where she started off.

Nina has always been a very outgoing girl so never any fuss going off with her rucksack.



Taken last Tuesday when she had been home for three days….glad to be going back to see her friends.

A funny angle photo so slightly out of balance.