Two Grannies.

Me & Ruth…..friends for at least 55 years we were delighted when our two children married,

It’s been so lovely & comfortable at every family occasion to share our special occasions in both families together!



Today we have all been to Cathy & Garth's house for a big lamb roast dinner.

Jack was home for the weekend & Alison Garths elder sister was there too.

Afterwards Cathy did all our feet!



We were drinking Mulled wine out if the mugs.



Cathy had hosted her book club meeting last night so there were goodies to eat up.