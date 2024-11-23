Previous
Two Grannies. by happypat
Photo 4580

Two Grannies.

Me & Ruth…..friends for at least 55 years we were delighted when our two children married,
It’s been so lovely & comfortable at every family occasion to share our special occasions in both families together!

Today we have all been to Cathy & Garth's house for a big lamb roast dinner.
Jack was home for the weekend & Alison Garths elder sister was there too.
Afterwards Cathy did all our feet!

We were drinking Mulled wine out if the mugs.

Cathy had hosted her book club meeting last night so there were goodies to eat up.
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A beautiful photo of you lovely ladies… and how lovely to have such a special friendship. Happy weekend…
November 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact