Photo 4581
Visitors
Connie & Jack came this afternoon. The Las Vegas Grand Prix was on so Harry & Jack watched that. I read the paper & Connie slept.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
24th November 2024 12:54pm
Tags
jack
,
visitors
,
connie
Casablanca
ace
What a happy scene and a fabulous smile!
November 24th, 2024
