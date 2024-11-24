Previous
Visitors

Connie & Jack came this afternoon. The Las Vegas Grand Prix was on so Harry & Jack watched that. I read the paper & Connie slept.

What a happy scene and a fabulous smile!
November 24th, 2024  
