Previous
Tessa by happypat
Photo 4582

Tessa

Our eight month old great granddaughter Tessa. Sister of Nina & as you can tell she is teething.
A bit lacking in the hair stakes as was Nina but she is a very easy baby & her big sister is great with her.
I met both girls for the first time when I was over in New Zealand in April.
I’m sure as soon as she is walking Tessa will be out on the farm in her wellies helping.

Taken here with her grandad who is our eldest son.

I had to go through the photo back as although I have been out to NFULady Farmers meeting I didn’t take one photo.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1255% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
I love how intense her gaze is. She is studying the photographer very thoroughly
November 25th, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
I agree with Dixie, if only we knew what's going through her mind (or maybe not!)
November 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact