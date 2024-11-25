Tessa

Our eight month old great granddaughter Tessa. Sister of Nina & as you can tell she is teething.

A bit lacking in the hair stakes as was Nina but she is a very easy baby & her big sister is great with her.

I met both girls for the first time when I was over in New Zealand in April.

I’m sure as soon as she is walking Tessa will be out on the farm in her wellies helping.



Taken here with her grandad who is our eldest son.



I had to go through the photo back as although I have been out to NFULady Farmers meeting I didn’t take one photo.