It’s Christmas time……

The trees have gone up in Great Eccleston today. A big one in the square & smaller ones in brackets above every shop.

Harry & I met friends in the cafe for a teacake & coffee then walked home past the veggie shop.

Called in for our breakfast bananas & I took this photo of Dannielle & her tree going up.



You can also see my red walking pole & a bowl of water for any passing dogs.



I love this time of the year but I know it’s not for everyone. Two of my friends hate it.