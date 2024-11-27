Previous
Linda by happypat
Photo 4584

Linda

I have been out at a Lady Farmers Christmas lunch & fair today.

Around 150 of us having a hot lunch, stalls, raffles & a flower arranging demonstration.
This is Linda who we know well & she used to live across the fields on the neighbouring farm when we lived at Inglewhite.

She owns a flower shop in Clitheroe & has been demonstrating for years. She has the patter off brilliantly & she did eleven arrangements which were all part of the raffle. There were more arrangements to the left but the sun was glaring so I cropped.

Sadly none of the came back in our car.

Since I joined NFU Lady Farmers I have been out all over the place. It’s an expensive job I can tell you!
27th November 2024 27th Nov 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1255% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
I like the idea of the hot lunch and flower arranging happening all together!! It's awesome to see how easy the experts make it look!
November 27th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Looks as if she’s good at what she does. It sounds like an interesting group to be part of.
November 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Wow, some amazing displays there!
November 27th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous photo… Some really gorgeous arrangements… very beautiful
It’s wonderful to be part of of something your passionate about.

Lovely day of catching up with friends and meeting new ones. Wonderful.

November 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a lovely day Pat - having a day out, a lunch with friends and this wonderful flower demonstration ! brings back happy memories of when I was part of our Flower club , being on the committee and in charge of the displays and competing in the Annual Shrewsbury flower show - Lovely times !
November 27th, 2024  
carol white ace
Very artistic, beautiful displays
November 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact