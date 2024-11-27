Linda

I have been out at a Lady Farmers Christmas lunch & fair today.



Around 150 of us having a hot lunch, stalls, raffles & a flower arranging demonstration.

This is Linda who we know well & she used to live across the fields on the neighbouring farm when we lived at Inglewhite.



She owns a flower shop in Clitheroe & has been demonstrating for years. She has the patter off brilliantly & she did eleven arrangements which were all part of the raffle. There were more arrangements to the left but the sun was glaring so I cropped.



Sadly none of the came back in our car.



Since I joined NFU Lady Farmers I have been out all over the place. It’s an expensive job I can tell you!

