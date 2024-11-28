Thursday, market day in Garstang

A long line of market stalls today runs the full length of the High Street. If I look the other way there are as many that way too.



Very busy today because of the time of the year & it was a lovely frosty day.



A one way street but I waited until no cars were coming towards me.



Harry at his back massage & I did shopping then a toasted teacake & coffee in Booths.



We talked to so many people we almost missed our three hour free parking deadline. Just remembered in time. I’ve been caught out already this year!