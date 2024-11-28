Sign up
Previous
Photo 4585
Thursday, market day in Garstang
A long line of market stalls today runs the full length of the High Street. If I look the other way there are as many that way too.
Very busy today because of the time of the year & it was a lovely frosty day.
A one way street but I waited until no cars were coming towards me.
Harry at his back massage & I did shopping then a toasted teacake & coffee in Booths.
We talked to so many people we almost missed our three hour free parking deadline. Just remembered in time. I’ve been caught out already this year!
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Tags
market
,
day.
,
garstang
Beverley
ace
Lovely way to spend a thursday…
November 28th, 2024
