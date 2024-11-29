Previous
Market Day ……other end

This is the other end of the High Street I showed you yesterday.
Market Square where in the Middle Ages cattle where in pens ready for the weekly auction.
The medieval market cross you can see there probably lost its cross around the time of Oliver Cromwell. It was restored to commemorate Queen Victorias Jubilee.
Garstang still has a town crier & you often see her….yes it’s a her at the moment,
crying from this spot.
The Royal Oak Public House is a Grade 2 listed building….it does good meals.

The tree was lit up but not showing well in the sun.

On Monday & Tuesday next week it’s the Victorian Festival. Lots of outside stalls selling hot food & most of the shops open until 9pm.

We have been in the past but it depends on the weather & we aren’t too keen on driving at night these days so will decide on the day whether we go or not.

At the bottom of the street as it goes to the left the road goes over the River Wyre on its way past St Michael’s, then Great Eccleston then us in Little Eccleston.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to have a good length of market Stalls . And a lovely spot with the Medieval market cross for your Christmas tree . A wonderful narrative full of history Pat - adds so much interest to your photo !
November 29th, 2024  
Jo ace
I agree with Beryl. I look forward to your pictures And stories each day. Fav
November 29th, 2024  
julia ace
Great town scene.. So good you still have a Town Cryer..
November 29th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
November 29th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@pdulis @julzmaioro @thistle_01 @beryl
Thank you so much for your kind words!
November 29th, 2024  
