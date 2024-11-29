Market Day ……other end

This is the other end of the High Street I showed you yesterday.

Market Square where in the Middle Ages cattle where in pens ready for the weekly auction.

The medieval market cross you can see there probably lost its cross around the time of Oliver Cromwell. It was restored to commemorate Queen Victorias Jubilee.

Garstang still has a town crier & you often see her….yes it’s a her at the moment,

crying from this spot.

The Royal Oak Public House is a Grade 2 listed building….it does good meals.



The tree was lit up but not showing well in the sun.



On Monday & Tuesday next week it’s the Victorian Festival. Lots of outside stalls selling hot food & most of the shops open until 9pm.



We have been in the past but it depends on the weather & we aren’t too keen on driving at night these days so will decide on the day whether we go or not.



At the bottom of the street as it goes to the left the road goes over the River Wyre on its way past St Michael’s, then Great Eccleston then us in Little Eccleston.