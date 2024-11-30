Previous
Mrs Smith by happypat
Mrs Smith

A rather attractive hairdressers in Garstang. It’s been in various hands over the years but this is the nicest & busiest it’s ever looked.

I won’t be able to comment tonight as we have friends round for a meal.

Thank you in advance of any comments you care to put & I will catch up tomorrow.
Pat Knowles

Joan Robillard ace
Have a good time with your friends.
November 30th, 2024  
