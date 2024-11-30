Sign up
Previous
Photo 4587
Mrs Smith
A rather attractive hairdressers in Garstang. It’s been in various hands over the years but this is the nicest & busiest it’s ever looked.
I won’t be able to comment tonight as we have friends round for a meal.
Thank you in advance of any comments you care to put & I will catch up tomorrow.
30th November 2024
30th Nov 24
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
28th November 2024 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mrs
,
smith
,
hairdressers
,
garstang
Joan Robillard
ace
Have a good time with your friends.
November 30th, 2024
