Previous
Out for Sunday Lunch by happypat
Photo 4588

Out for Sunday Lunch

We went to Daisy Clough garden centre today, thought we would have a potter & lunch out.
Thought it might be really busy but in the end quieter than we thought.
Managed to get a table but the window ….the tables with the comfy seats so we were well settled.
At the next table was this pram with three small dogs lolling in great comfort.
I must say they were very good….the owner kept fussing them & picked each one up for a cuddle now & again.
I must say I did admire the guy with her….its not every chap that wants to take three dogs out in a pram.
Each to his own I guess.

We had a lovely evening last night. Caught up on all the chat & the meal was excellent though I say so myself!! 🤣

1st December already….a few Christmas trees up in shops of course but I haven’t seen any more in houses round here yet….this week will see more I expect.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1256% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely photo… I agree with you, they are all so cute.
December 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact