Out for Sunday Lunch

We went to Daisy Clough garden centre today, thought we would have a potter & lunch out.

Thought it might be really busy but in the end quieter than we thought.

Managed to get a table but the window ….the tables with the comfy seats so we were well settled.

At the next table was this pram with three small dogs lolling in great comfort.

I must say they were very good….the owner kept fussing them & picked each one up for a cuddle now & again.

I must say I did admire the guy with her….its not every chap that wants to take three dogs out in a pram.

Each to his own I guess.



We had a lovely evening last night. Caught up on all the chat & the meal was excellent though I say so myself!! 🤣



1st December already….a few Christmas trees up in shops of course but I haven’t seen any more in houses round here yet….this week will see more I expect.

