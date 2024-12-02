Previous
That time of the year again…. by happypat
Photo 4589

That time of the year again….

I made a start on the Christmas cards this afternoon.
We used to send so many but I’ve cut it down a lot lately.
I do deliver by hand as many as I can as the postage is astronomical.
I love getting cards even more than presents so I have no intention of stopping just yet.
I need a decent pen though as my favourite has stopped working & my hand writing isn’t as good as it was….a decent pen does help with the writing I feel I’ve always been a fast writer so I need to slow down too.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Lesley Aldridge
Great shot, I am with you this year and will be delivering as many as possible.
December 2nd, 2024  
carol white
I really must make a start
December 2nd, 2024  
Jo
I used to really enjoy sending cards but sadly I too have cut down as postage is astronomical.
December 2nd, 2024  
julia
You are do good with you Christmas cards I have got very lazy with them.. Postage is crazy
We use to.buy a box of 100 but now just a booklet of 10..

December 2nd, 2024  
