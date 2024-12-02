That time of the year again….

I made a start on the Christmas cards this afternoon.
We used to send so many but I’ve cut it down a lot lately.
I do deliver by hand as many as I can as the postage is astronomical.
I love getting cards even more than presents so I have no intention of stopping just yet.
I need a decent pen though as my favourite has stopped working & my hand writing isn’t as good as it was….a decent pen does help with the writing I feel I’ve always been a fast writer so I need to slow down too.
We use to.buy a box of 100 but now just a booklet of 10..