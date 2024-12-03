Previous
Winter golfers by happypat
Photo 4590

Winter golfers

A walk with Connie down the lane to the Agriculture College. It was cold & a bit muddy & she did have a good run round but we weren’t out long.
Connie is having a great time away in Inverness this week so new walks to enjoy.

The college looks after this golf course, golf course management being one of their courses!

It might be an agriculture college but over the last 15 years it has diversified into so many different interests.

The lights have gone on the long drive over the road. Looking more festive.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1257% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JFarrer
I bet Connie had a great time! Looks a pleasant afternoon
December 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact