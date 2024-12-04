Previous
City artist by happypat
Photo 4591

City artist

I must come clean this photo wasn’t taken by me but by grandson Jack.
Jack lives & works in Manchester & is a keen photographer himself.

He was disappointed he didn’t get a picture of his glasses as he had special ones when drawing.

Pat Knowles

Beverley ace
Wonderful to see street artists at work… brilliant
December 4th, 2024  
