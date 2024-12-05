Indoor market Garstang

As well as a weekly market on a Thursday Garstang is lucky to have an indoor one open four days a week I think.



I’ve been out for the Lady Farmers Christmas lunch today. A lovely meal, bingo & we sang The Twelve Days of Christmas…… each taking a part, I sang ‘four calling birds” nice & low thank goodness!



The rain has been bucketing down….floods everywhere with roads almost impassable.

Cathy & Garth drove home all the way from Inverness….i was worried as it was so wet & dark. Safe home thank goodness!