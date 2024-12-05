Sign up
Previous
Photo 4592
Indoor market Garstang
As well as a weekly market on a Thursday Garstang is lucky to have an indoor one open four days a week I think.
I’ve been out for the Lady Farmers Christmas lunch today. A lovely meal, bingo & we sang The Twelve Days of Christmas…… each taking a part, I sang ‘four calling birds” nice & low thank goodness!
The rain has been bucketing down….floods everywhere with roads almost impassable.
Cathy & Garth drove home all the way from Inverness….i was worried as it was so wet & dark. Safe home thank goodness!
5th December 2024
5th Dec 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5444
photos
119
followers
107
following
1258% complete
View this month »
5
5
1
365
iPhone XS
28th November 2024 12:07pm
market
,
indoor
,
garstang
Maggiemae
ace
Everything should be so nice and fresh - good that this type of shopping is not affected by the supermarkets.
December 5th, 2024
