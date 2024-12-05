Previous
Indoor market Garstang by happypat
Photo 4592

Indoor market Garstang

As well as a weekly market on a Thursday Garstang is lucky to have an indoor one open four days a week I think.

I’ve been out for the Lady Farmers Christmas lunch today. A lovely meal, bingo & we sang The Twelve Days of Christmas…… each taking a part, I sang ‘four calling birds” nice & low thank goodness!

The rain has been bucketing down….floods everywhere with roads almost impassable.
Cathy & Garth drove home all the way from Inverness….i was worried as it was so wet & dark. Safe home thank goodness!
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1258% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Everything should be so nice and fresh - good that this type of shopping is not affected by the supermarkets.
December 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact