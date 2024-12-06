Previous
Christmas tree 2024 by happypat
Christmas tree 2024

As you can see we put our tree up today. We have always had a real tree until three years ago but this one although not as nice in my opinion…Harry loves it much better than me!
I think he’s just glad he hasn’t to cut the bottom to fit a stand.

I think I might call at the garden centre & see if I can buy a real tree smelling tag!

Lydia is coming home tomorrow, her first Christmas not at home but when you have a partner you have to swop about so she having Mathews family this year.

My friends from my early teens called today all the way from Leicester….its always lovely to see them.
Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1258% complete

Jo ace
I agree. We have always had a real tree. I’m delighted that my son is carrying on with this tradition. A large tree was delivered today. Great excitement from local and Australian family members who are here for Christmas.
December 6th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
@thistle_01 Well Jo if you have special family coming it has to be a real tree….nothing else will do.
December 6th, 2024  
