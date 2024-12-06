Christmas tree 2024

As you can see we put our tree up today. We have always had a real tree until three years ago but this one although not as nice in my opinion…Harry loves it much better than me!

I think he’s just glad he hasn’t to cut the bottom to fit a stand.



I think I might call at the garden centre & see if I can buy a real tree smelling tag!



Lydia is coming home tomorrow, her first Christmas not at home but when you have a partner you have to swop about so she having Mathews family this year.



My friends from my early teens called today all the way from Leicester….its always lovely to see them.