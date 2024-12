In expectation!

The fish van has so many dog lovers. It’s the same van that does Great Eccleston market on a Wednesday & I’ve noticed there are dog friends there waiting too.

This one was looking side to side & hitching up a bit nearer following the lady behind the counter very closely. It was funny to watch!

You can see by his body language he’s on high alert from a bit of fish coming his way!



Lydia came this morning & put more decorations on our tree as it looked a bit bare around the bottom.