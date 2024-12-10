Cinema

My friend Dot & I went to the cinema after a two year break! Cant believe it so long since we have been.

We used to go to the Vue cinema in Clevelys but road works put us off so now we go to the luxury Flower Bowl at Barton Grange Garden Centre.

As you can see it’s all velvet sofas, cushions & velvet flowers on the walls. You can take in any drinks & food from the cafe or bar as there are little tables.

We saw Conclave a film about choosing the new Pope with Ralph Feinnes & Isabelle Rossellini both were excellent.

We both found it absolutely fascinating even though a rather strange woke ending.