Overnight visitor

Connie is staying over as her family have gone to see Will Young in Manchester.



If only she had been staying over on Monday night it might have put the car thieves off!

On that subject we have had lots of action.

Apparently the car is not too badly damaged so hopefully will be repairable.

The big problem is the lack of keys. To order keys the garage needs the car to be at the dealer so they can check the serial number with the paperwork I shall be taking in.

The car will have to be transported to the garage by the recovery garage. The insurance didn’t seem to think this was a problem…….we shall see.

The police rang to ask me exactly what I had in the car…..there was a black plastic glove on the back seat….hopefully full of finger prints!



Oh another bad thing that happened that day, I got a speeding ticket costing me £100 & a speed awareness course!

I should have stayed in bed that day! 🤣



Thank you to you all for your kind thoughts & interest, it so lovely to see the care our 365 friends have for us all.