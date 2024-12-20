Previous
Fun in the village square by happypat
Photo 4606

Fun in the village square

It was the Christmas Tractor run in the village last night. All our neighbours booked a table at the cafe where we had mulled wine & mince pies.
There was a Carol service first with a band.

Not quite as many tractors as last year but all proceeds went to the Air Ambulance charity.

There was music & Father Christmas after in the Square where we all danced in the road.

Fourteen of us in our party. It was a good night.
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

