Photo 4606
Fun in the village square
It was the Christmas Tractor run in the village last night. All our neighbours booked a table at the cafe where we had mulled wine & mince pies.
There was a Carol service first with a band.
Not quite as many tractors as last year but all proceeds went to the Air Ambulance charity.
There was music & Father Christmas after in the Square where we all danced in the road.
Fourteen of us in our party. It was a good night.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
20th December 2024 9:40pm
Tags
run
,
party
,
village
,
tractor
,
charity
