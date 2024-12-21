Sign up
Photo 4607
Nibbles & Champagne!
After it all finished in the square a good few of us went back to a neighbours house for nibbles & a bit of champagne!
I’m not a champagne drinker but this was quite nice ….English Champagne.
The house was something else….never seen a more beautiful one & it’s haunted!
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
