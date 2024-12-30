Previous
Sisters by happypat
Photo 4615

Sisters

Nina & Tessa in their Christmas dresses from Granny.
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Lesley ace
Awww this is so cute
December 30th, 2024  
julia ace
How sweet.. and love Nina's hat..
Well done.. good buying.
December 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
December 30th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
That's just adorable and I love those little dresses. Well done Pat. Good choice. Fav.
Did you watch BBC Breakfast this morning? Your Boothes in Garstang was on. I thought of you 😁.
December 30th, 2024  
carol white ace
An adorable capture. Fav 😊
December 30th, 2024  
