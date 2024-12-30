Sign up
Previous
Photo 4615
Sisters
Nina & Tessa in their Christmas dresses from Granny.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
5
2
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5468
photos
120
followers
107
following
1264% complete
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
29th December 2024 8:59am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
great
,
nz
,
nina
,
granddaughters
,
tessa
Lesley
ace
Awww this is so cute
December 30th, 2024
julia
ace
How sweet.. and love Nina's hat..
Well done.. good buying.
December 30th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 30th, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
That's just adorable and I love those little dresses. Well done Pat. Good choice. Fav.
Did you watch BBC Breakfast this morning? Your Boothes in Garstang was on. I thought of you 😁.
December 30th, 2024
carol white
ace
An adorable capture. Fav 😊
December 30th, 2024
