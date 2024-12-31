Missing family

On Christmas Day we spoke to both sons in NZ.

We had a video call from our eldest son & his family & Jack put it on the TV so we were all able to chat.

Our youngest son rang an hour later but we weren’t able to put it on the big screen so Harry & I sat on the stairs to talk to him.

It was good to chat to all the family & all our grandchildren except William who was on fire duty over Christmas.



We are out tonight rather reluctantly. It’s cold & very wet but we have our names down for the usual Cross Keys celebration with all our old neighbours…..twelve us on our table.

I think we might give it a miss from next year.



We have watched the New Year come in at Auckland.

Youngest son was in Raglan & the rest at home in Ashburton area & Morrinsville.



Happy New Year to all my 365 friends! 🎉🍾🥂🎉