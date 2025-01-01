Happy New year to all my lovely friends on 365

Not much of a photo but one I took last night at our New Years Eve party. I did take one of all our table but decided on this one for NY Day.
Every year we have always had a sort of party where we lived for over 30 years & this yea4 we drove back 8 miles to be there again.
It started out as a village Hall event where all the ladies took food & set up the tables etc etc.
over the years it got too much as we got older & now we have it at the Cross Keys pub & restaurant.
We all said it’s not the same but easier for us all.
A great meal, fireworks & dancing.
The rain was pouring down & it was quite an effort to get through the floods, we saw two cars up to there bonnets in water but thankfully we were in Harrys Landrover. We had to come home the long way round though.
I actually think it might be the last time we go……twelve of us on our table & I think mist if us ready for home about 11pm.
It’s nice to catch up with everyone though.
A lazy day today with a binge watch of Gavin & Stacy.
I watches the Christmas special but never watched it before so spent all afternoon trying to catch up.
I find the Welsh language a bit hard to understand….sorry @beryl I have to tune myself in.
Wishing you a wonderful happy & healthy new year!