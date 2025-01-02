Previous
Grandads stone by happypat
Grandads stone

My friend Brenda has a grandson in his twenties who painted this stone to go on his grandads grave.
It had lost some of its paint so he has redone it & varnished it.
All the painting was done with the end of a match stick with special stone paint.
For a young man to do that for his grandfather I thought was just lovely.

We braved Tesco this morning. We rarely go but felt like a change. I’m having family to stay next week so needed supplies.

We parked up in the courtesy car but when we came out couldn’t find it & only knew a tiny bit of the number plate!
Saw it eventually.
2nd January 2025 2nd Jan 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
julia ace
It's lovely.. This technique is called Mandella art.. so clever. I have a small piece on canvas that was done by a lady who had cancer and has since passed away.. very special..
I lost our car in a big shopping centre car park yesterday as well.. lol came out the wrong door..
January 2nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
@julzmaioro Well I didn’t know that. I’ve learnt something there.
I think we just park up & off we go without checking where exactly we are….worse when a strange car! 🤣🤣🤣
January 2nd, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
This is just beautiful. What a lovely grandson he must be. Fav.
January 2nd, 2025  
Dianne ace
A beautiful delicate piece of artwork
January 2nd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 2nd, 2025  
