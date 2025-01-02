Grandads stone

My friend Brenda has a grandson in his twenties who painted this stone to go on his grandads grave.
It had lost some of its paint so he has redone it & varnished it.
All the painting was done with the end of a match stick with special stone paint.
For a young man to do that for his grandfather I thought was just lovely.
We braved Tesco this morning. We rarely go but felt like a change. I’m having family to stay next week so needed supplies.
We parked up in the courtesy car but when we came out couldn’t find it & only knew a tiny bit of the number plate!
Saw it eventually.
I lost our car in a big shopping centre car park yesterday as well.. lol came out the wrong door..
I think we just park up & off we go without checking where exactly we are….worse when a strange car! 🤣🤣🤣