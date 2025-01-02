Grandads stone

My friend Brenda has a grandson in his twenties who painted this stone to go on his grandads grave.

It had lost some of its paint so he has redone it & varnished it.

All the painting was done with the end of a match stick with special stone paint.

For a young man to do that for his grandfather I thought was just lovely.



We braved Tesco this morning. We rarely go but felt like a change. I’m having family to stay next week so needed supplies.



We parked up in the courtesy car but when we came out couldn’t find it & only knew a tiny bit of the number plate!

Saw it eventually.