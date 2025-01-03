Previous
Our three by happypat
Photo 4619

Our three

I have mentioned our two sons & daughter over the years so here is a picture of the three of them taken at our granddaughter Alex’s house wedding in NZ.
The last time they were all together.

I have this photo as my screen saver but for some reason I lost it today.
Anyway I managed to put it back on my screen so then thought I would use it for todays post.

Brian the eldest on the left, Cathy the middle one & Anthony the youngest.
Brian has twins, Alex & William, all living in NZ.
Cathy has Jack & Lydia all living in the UK
Anthony has Max & Finn all living in Nz.

We have got to the stage now when more in New Zealand than in the UK. Cathy misses her brothers.

This was taken on a very happy day. March 6th 2020
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1265% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a beautiful photo, so glad you managed to retrieve it!
January 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous photo… it really is amazing how time flies.
The perfect screen saver…
Have a lovely weekend…
January 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
What a lovely photo.
January 3rd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It’s a lovely photo!
January 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact