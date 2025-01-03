Our three

I have mentioned our two sons & daughter over the years so here is a picture of the three of them taken at our granddaughter Alex’s house wedding in NZ.

The last time they were all together.



I have this photo as my screen saver but for some reason I lost it today.

Anyway I managed to put it back on my screen so then thought I would use it for todays post.



Brian the eldest on the left, Cathy the middle one & Anthony the youngest.

Brian has twins, Alex & William, all living in NZ.

Cathy has Jack & Lydia all living in the UK

Anthony has Max & Finn all living in Nz.



We have got to the stage now when more in New Zealand than in the UK. Cathy misses her brothers.



This was taken on a very happy day. March 6th 2020