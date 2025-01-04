Previous
No Connie…..😲 by happypat
No Connie…..😲

Cathy & Garth came to help us take the Christmas decorations down this afternoon.
She also helped me change our bed & had a really good cleanup…..she brought the heavy Sebo hoover too.
Connie does not like the hoover or any cleaning up in general.
We turned round & she was burying herself under the pillow…..had to take a photo she looked so cute.
Not allowed on the beds Connie but she does jump on ours in the morning when she stays overnight.
Definitely not at home though.

They had taken her a walk in St Michael’s along the Nicola Bulley route so she had a shower when she arrived so was very clean.
4th January 2025

