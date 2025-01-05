Previous
Winter & Spring by happypat
Winter & Spring

The first snow of the winter & I bought some daffodils to bring in the Spring!
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
Beverley
Beautiful snowy scene and gorgeous daffodil’s
January 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
How lovely Pat The beautiful yellow daffs took my eye , and I totally forgot to look at the snow !! Such a lovely image , love your jug as well !
January 5th, 2025  
Sue Cooper
A lovely taste of spring, Pat, even with the snow in the background. I too love your jug. Fav.
January 5th, 2025  
carol white
Very pretty against the snowy background
January 5th, 2025  
Pat Knowles
@susiemc @beryl I love a nice jug & this one is old. It has a few chips on the rim but the colours are very summery. It used to belong to my mother in law. The name on the base is Arthur Wood.
January 5th, 2025  
Jo
Lovely glimpse of spring Pat. I haven’t seen any yet. Lots of imported tulips in the shops.
January 5th, 2025  
