Previous
Photo 4621
Winter & Spring
The first snow of the winter & I bought some daffodils to bring in the Spring!
5th January 2025
5th Jan 25
6
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5475
photos
121
followers
108
following
ace
Beautiful snowy scene and gorgeous daffodil’s
January 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely Pat The beautiful yellow daffs took my eye , and I totally forgot to look at the snow !! Such a lovely image , love your jug as well !
January 5th, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
A lovely taste of spring, Pat, even with the snow in the background. I too love your jug. Fav.
January 5th, 2025
carol white
ace
Very pretty against the snowy background
January 5th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
@susiemc
@beryl
I love a nice jug & this one is old. It has a few chips on the rim but the colours are very summery. It used to belong to my mother in law. The name on the base is Arthur Wood.
January 5th, 2025
Jo
ace
Lovely glimpse of spring Pat. I haven’t seen any yet. Lots of imported tulips in the shops.
January 5th, 2025
