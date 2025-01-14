Previous
Waiting by happypat
Just a pop in to show you I’m still around if not active at the moment.
I’ve had so much on over the last couple of weeks that 365 was just something else to think about so I bowed out temporarily.

The car stolen, the speeding fine, the visit by all my brothers & sisters plus a dinner dance this coming weekend …..I had too much to think about!

Everything is getting sorted, my car is written off & today I put a deposit down on a fresh one.
It’s surprising the steps we have to go through to transfer things.
The police rang this morning to say they know the culprits, they just have to find & arrest them.

I shall be back after the weekend.

Two little dogs waiting patiently outside Pebbys the bakery.

No need to comment as it’s just a check in.
Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 14
Beverley ace
I’m glad you just checked in…

Take it easy… slowly slowly everything will get done..

Those gorgeous dogs will give you lots of love and see you back when you’re ready. 😄

January 14th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Cute shot. Glad you checked in, I thought I hadn’t seen anything from you. Look forward to your return, when life slows down a bit 😊
January 14th, 2025  
Dianne ace
Nice that things are getting sorted. Enjoy your dinner dance.
January 14th, 2025  
