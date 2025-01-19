Previous
The morning after!

My lovely friend Winifred at breakfast the morning after a very bad night.
We’ve had our annual dinner dance at the Duncanhalgh Hotel & unfortunately we were in a very noisy room.
It’s a very old hotel & the room we were in was under a corridor, we didn’t know this at the time as all we could hear was footsteps. Every so often they went quiet & we thought thank goodness they have got in bed!
It was so bad that around 2am Winifred went down to reception & demanded they move us.!
It turned out it was security walking about.

Anyway to cut a long story short they did move us next day.
This picture was taken at breakfast the following morning!
Cucumber eye patches!

Our favourite member of staff left us an ice bucket with a bottle of Prosecco & two glasses outside our door.

We invited two more of our group & we drank the lot!

Later it was the actual dinner dance & we were glad to have some food on our empty stomachs!

I always sit next to the main guest Daniel O’Donnell & I was very chatty!! 🤣 😳🥂

He's been coming to our dinner dance for twenty years now. We had 249 guests with lots of new faces this year.
We are very appreciative of his continuous presence & we know he enjoys it. It’s always a very late night.
julia ace
Good to see you back after your busy time..
So annoying to have noisy room.. dounds like they need to carpet the corridor..
January 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful to read, super times had by all. Hope your feeling calm and all is good.
January 21st, 2025  
Dianne ace
Ha - a great image. Apart from the noisy corridor, it sounds like all went well. That’s a huge number of guests. Daniel must’ve enjoyed chatting….
January 21st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Sounds like a good time was had by all! Glad to see you back posting.
January 21st, 2025  
Maggiemae ace
I had a badly worded message from someone who said she was Daniel O'Donnell's sister and that he was very upset as some of his fans were getting scammed! I had mentioned his name on another site with one of my photos. I didn't do anything about it, Another experience for you - perhaps making you feel home is pretty good!
January 21st, 2025  
