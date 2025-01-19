The morning after!

My lovely friend Winifred at breakfast the morning after a very bad night.

We’ve had our annual dinner dance at the Duncanhalgh Hotel & unfortunately we were in a very noisy room.

It’s a very old hotel & the room we were in was under a corridor, we didn’t know this at the time as all we could hear was footsteps. Every so often they went quiet & we thought thank goodness they have got in bed!

It was so bad that around 2am Winifred went down to reception & demanded they move us.!

It turned out it was security walking about.



Anyway to cut a long story short they did move us next day.

This picture was taken at breakfast the following morning!

Cucumber eye patches!



Our favourite member of staff left us an ice bucket with a bottle of Prosecco & two glasses outside our door.



We invited two more of our group & we drank the lot!



Later it was the actual dinner dance & we were glad to have some food on our empty stomachs!



I always sit next to the main guest Daniel O’Donnell & I was very chatty!! 🤣 😳🥂



He's been coming to our dinner dance for twenty years now. We had 249 guests with lots of new faces this year.

We are very appreciative of his continuous presence & we know he enjoys it. It’s always a very late night.