A break in the preparations.

On the afternoon of the dinner dance we have various jobs to do.

Although the hotel sets all the tables up & the balloon people come we still have the personal touches such as place cards etc.

Each person has a special card memento of the night & there is the raffle to sort out.



This is a break in proceedings, having tea & biscuits.



A secret…..the lady on the left Eileen has just had her 95th birthday!