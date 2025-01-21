Sign up
Photo 4627
Dinner dance
All ready & seated!
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
2
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5481
photos
120
followers
107
following
1267% complete
Tags
dinner
,
ball
,
dance
,
room
Casablanca
ace
That looks fantastic!
January 21st, 2025
Maggiemae
ace
So many people - what a lot of work for you doing what you needed to do! The blue and yellow balloons must have meant something!
January 21st, 2025
