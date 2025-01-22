Mobile

The garage I’m buying g my car from seems to deal with a few alternative modes of transport.

These scooters remind me of times when every lucky teenager would be scooting around in one of these!

A very different era but a step up from the pushbike & just the thing before car driving.

I love the red one in the middle.



I’m really struggling getting my mojo back for 365…..the commenting especially. I started last night but was distracted by something or other, ext minute it was bedtime.

I will get back into the swing I know!