The garage I’m buying g my car from seems to deal with a few alternative modes of transport.
These scooters remind me of times when every lucky teenager would be scooting around in one of these!
A very different era but a step up from the pushbike & just the thing before car driving.
I love the red one in the middle.

I’m really struggling getting my mojo back for 365…..the commenting especially. I started last night but was distracted by something or other, ext minute it was bedtime.
I will get back into the swing I know!
Pat Knowles

Beryl Lloyd
Yes the red one caught my eye too Pat! - but I think that is as far it will go at our ages - Ha !!
January 22nd, 2025  
