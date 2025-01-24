Sign up
Previous
Photo 4629
Happy Birthday Tessa
Tessa is one today!
How time flies!
Not my photo of course but I’m going out tonight to a Burns evening.
Haggis & neeps which I love!
Not too keen to go out this evening as it’s cold & windy plus the Traitors final!
Catch up first thing tomorrow before someone spills the beans!
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
4
1
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5483
photos
120
followers
107
following
1268% complete
View this month »
4622
4623
4624
4625
4626
4627
4628
4629
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
nz
Jo
ace
Such a happy family
January 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a happy family !
January 24th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Gorgeous! Enjoy your Burns Supper. We are having ours tomorrow.
January 24th, 2025
