Happy Birthday Tessa by happypat
Photo 4629

Happy Birthday Tessa

Tessa is one today!

How time flies!

Not my photo of course but I’m going out tonight to a Burns evening.

Haggis & neeps which I love!

Not too keen to go out this evening as it’s cold & windy plus the Traitors final!

Catch up first thing tomorrow before someone spills the beans!
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1268% complete

Jo ace
Such a happy family
January 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a happy family !
January 24th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Gorgeous! Enjoy your Burns Supper. We are having ours tomorrow.
January 24th, 2025  
