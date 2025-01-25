Piping in the haggis

Our free village magazine holds a Burns night every couple of years & last night was the night.

All the distributors are invited for a free night of Rabbie poems & songs.

Sadly I have to say I can’t understand a word of it. The family that run it are Scottish & they reel off the welcome haggis perfectly….i think I picked up two words!

A delicious meal of haggis, tatties & neeps followed by a Turkey main course, trifle & a dram of mead.



The piper & the girl singer was excellent but the speeches were long….ode to the lasses etc…..



Harry is the distributer but he says it’s too long a night so I go instead!



I shall catch up later with all your posts!