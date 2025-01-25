Previous
Piping in the haggis by happypat
Photo 4630

Piping in the haggis

Our free village magazine holds a Burns night every couple of years & last night was the night.
All the distributors are invited for a free night of Rabbie poems & songs.
Sadly I have to say I can’t understand a word of it. The family that run it are Scottish & they reel off the welcome haggis perfectly….i think I picked up two words!
A delicious meal of haggis, tatties & neeps followed by a Turkey main course, trifle & a dram of mead.

The piper & the girl singer was excellent but the speeches were long….ode to the lasses etc…..

Harry is the distributer but he says it’s too long a night so I go instead!

I shall catch up later with all your posts!
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
I went to one of these nights years ago with friends family.. like you I didn't understand a word.. and I think I gave the haggis a miss.. But good these traditions go on for the younger ones to attend ..
January 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact