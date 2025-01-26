Previous
Pine cupboard by happypat
Pine cupboard

Cathy & Garth have just bought this lovely pine cupboard from a friend who acquired it from Whitechapel Primary School.
All our kids plus Garth went to this small country school beneath Beacon Fell.
Cathy has put her crockery & nicest plates on the shelves inside!

I think it looks perfect in their kitchen & it’s lovely to have a bit of history from their schooldays.

I’m posting from their house tonight on my phone so not sure if this photo is looking as good as I hope. No editing!

Cathy made us roast lamb & ginger pudding & custard to follow. We’re watching Antiques Road Show now.
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
January 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Your photo is fabulous! Lovely history of the cupboard, a special cupboard. Phones can be very useful.
January 26th, 2025  
Lin ace
Lovely composition
January 26th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
That is beautiful, a great save and addition to their home
January 26th, 2025  
Dianne ace
What a treasure. Dinner sounds delicious.
January 26th, 2025  
