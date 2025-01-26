Pine cupboard

Cathy & Garth have just bought this lovely pine cupboard from a friend who acquired it from Whitechapel Primary School.

All our kids plus Garth went to this small country school beneath Beacon Fell.

Cathy has put her crockery & nicest plates on the shelves inside!



I think it looks perfect in their kitchen & it’s lovely to have a bit of history from their schooldays.



I’m posting from their house tonight on my phone so not sure if this photo is looking as good as I hope. No editing!



Cathy made us roast lamb & ginger pudding & custard to follow. We’re watching Antiques Road Show now.

