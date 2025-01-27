The painting policeman

Our Lady Farmers meeting this afternoon & an interesting talk.This retired policeman painted in oils & gave us a wonderful painting exhibition in 75 minutes.I always thought oil paintings were sort of blobby paints put in with a knife.This was done with quite a large brush washing over the canvas then different size brushes & knives to add the details.It was remarkable to watchHe chatted all the way through. He gives one day tutorials for £65 including all you need to paint a lovely picture & you get to take it home.Watched the Auschwitz memorial services in Poland. We have our candle lit in the window.We must never forget.