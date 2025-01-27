The painting policeman

Our Lady Farmers meeting this afternoon & an interesting talk.
This retired policeman painted in oils & gave us a wonderful painting exhibition in 75 minutes.
I always thought oil paintings were sort of blobby paints put in with a knife.
This was done with quite a large brush washing over the canvas then different size brushes & knives to add the details.
It was remarkable to watch
He chatted all the way through. He gives one day tutorials for £65 including all you need to paint a lovely picture & you get to take it home.