The painting policeman by happypat
Photo 4632

The painting policeman

Our Lady Farmers meeting this afternoon & an interesting talk.
This retired policeman painted in oils & gave us a wonderful painting exhibition in 75 minutes.

I always thought oil paintings were sort of blobby paints put in with a knife.
This was done with quite a large brush washing over the canvas then different size brushes & knives to add the details.
It was remarkable to watch
He chatted all the way through. He gives one day tutorials for £65 including all you need to paint a lovely picture & you get to take it home.

https://365project.org/happypat/photos-i-can-t/2025-01-27

Watched the Auschwitz memorial services in Poland. We have our candle lit in the window.

We must never forget.
27th January 2025 27th Jan 25

Pat Knowles

Beverley ace
Really beautiful to see… clever guy bet he loves his job.
January 27th, 2025  
