Redvales

I found this old photograph of the house I lived in from eleven until I got married.

My parents bought it when it had been empty for a couple of years & needed a bit of TLC

They paid around £11,000 in 1953 & of course it’s gone up massively in value as we & subsequent owners spent money on it.

Harry & I were married in our family church three minutes walk across the road.

We walked back & had our wedding reception in the room & conservatory you see here at the side & back.

It had a large garden & greenhouses too ……a lovely house to live in.



It’s altered now as the new owners have extended into the garage & moved the drive to this side of the house.

This is the back view.