I found this old photograph of the house I lived in from eleven until I got married.
My parents bought it when it had been empty for a couple of years & needed a bit of TLC
They paid around £11,000 in 1953 & of course it’s gone up massively in value as we & subsequent owners spent money on it.
Harry & I were married in our family church three minutes walk across the road.
We walked back & had our wedding reception in the room & conservatory you see here at the side & back.
It had a large garden & greenhouses too ……a lovely house to live in.

It’s altered now as the new owners have extended into the garage & moved the drive to this side of the house.
This is the back view.
Pat Knowles

Beverley ace
Lovely memories…
January 28th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Love
January 28th, 2025  
