Fridge Freezer

Our new fridge freezer was fitted this morning.



Let’s hope this one lasts longer than the last one. We were unlucky with that one as the gas pipes at the back leaked….unrepairable sadly.



Two grand lads came & took the old one away & fitted the new one. They had to change the doors round too.

It’s got Vitamin Care…… whatever next? Blue lights in the day time & it’s changed to red this evening! Supposed to keep food fresher longer by replicating natural light.



We shall see!



