Mums China cabinet

I took this photo of Mums treasured china cabinet when I was at Cathys. Mum left her this lovely inlaid walnut cabinet & it’s still full of Mums treasures.



I just noticed while I was posting that there’s a toast rack in there.

I had a couple if toast racks when I was doing B&B but they stupidly went to the charity shop when we were downsizing.

I still do the odd but of B&B with people who have been for a few years & we know well.

I have been looking in the charity shops for one I can use on those occasions…..I might ask to borrow this one!! 🤣