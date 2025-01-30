Previous
Mums China cabinet
Mums China cabinet

I took this photo of Mums treasured china cabinet when I was at Cathys. Mum left her this lovely inlaid walnut cabinet & it’s still full of Mums treasures.

I just noticed while I was posting that there’s a toast rack in there.
I had a couple if toast racks when I was doing B&B but they stupidly went to the charity shop when we were downsizing.
I still do the odd but of B&B with people who have been for a few years & we know well.
I have been looking in the charity shops for one I can use on those occasions…..I might ask to borrow this one!! 🤣
carol white ace
Lovely pieces of china, quite an assortment
January 30th, 2025  
