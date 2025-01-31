Dad & Mum 1940

While I’m posting memorabilia this is my mum & dad on their wedding day in 1940

Taken outside the Bull & Royal Hotel in Preston.

No lovely wedding dress for my mum sadly as it was war time.

Mum never knew my dad with any hair!

He was a navigator during the war navigating Lancaster Bombers over Germany.

He did 32 sortes & all that time the same crew stayed together & never lost any of them….a lucky crew indeed.

I never heard my father ever speak of his time in the war & I think that was quite common …….no counselling in those days, they just had to get on with it.

During the time he was flying they lived in Lincolnshire & then Forres where he was based at Lossiemouth.

After he left his navigating time he did some instructing & we as a family came back to Preston.