Dad & Mum 1940 by happypat
Dad & Mum 1940

While I’m posting memorabilia this is my mum & dad on their wedding day in 1940
Taken outside the Bull & Royal Hotel in Preston.
No lovely wedding dress for my mum sadly as it was war time.
Mum never knew my dad with any hair!
He was a navigator during the war navigating Lancaster Bombers over Germany.
He did 32 sortes & all that time the same crew stayed together & never lost any of them….a lucky crew indeed.
I never heard my father ever speak of his time in the war & I think that was quite common …….no counselling in those days, they just had to get on with it.
During the time he was flying they lived in Lincolnshire & then Forres where he was based at Lossiemouth.
After he left his navigating time he did some instructing & we as a family came back to Preston.
Pat Knowles

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot Pat - yes my mum did not waste coupons on a wedding dress - married at the beginning of February in a navy suit ! - but so elegant !
January 31st, 2025  
carol white ace
A lovely capture of your parents. My mum didn't have a wedding dress either, wartime frugality
January 31st, 2025  
