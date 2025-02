Lazy Saturday

A quiet day reading in the sun.



I dint know if any of you have read this book. It was a secret Santa present at Cathys book club this last Christmas.

It’s actually a book for children but adults love it too.

I was quite blown away by it, the writing is just beautiful

I recommend it.



Had to pop back to Aldi this morning as the bottle of Gin I bought still had the security tag on it!

Saw Andrew from next door who shouted ‘ did you buy that or have you nicked it? ‘



The cheek! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😍