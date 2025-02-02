Previous
We called in at Halfords after picking the new Fridge Freezer as I have thought of having a dash cam fitted on my fresh car.

While we were in I was surprised to see prams for sale but on a closer look discovered they are pet prams & car seats.
I asked the young man if they had sold any but no they haven’t!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh ! my , what next !!!!!!!!!!!!!!
February 2nd, 2025  
