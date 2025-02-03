Stone waller

Harry & I walked to the pharmacy this morning to put our prescriptions in the box for repeat.

Got a bit sidetracked & had a bit of lunch in the cafe with a friend.

Our cafe is open seven days a week so there were many cyclists in having a break .



On the way back I passed this guy doing some stonewalling in this recently bought house.



He was making a fine job of it all & it’s a long wall so will be quite a while finishing it. You can see what it will look like by the short wall already completed.

He’s having to dismantle the damaged wall & rebuild it. You can see all the smooth tops ready to place on the top when he’s done.



Dry stone walling is an art…..no cement or fixing of any kind just fitting all the stones together beautifully.

It’s a craft you see all over the place in Lancashire, Yorkshire & the Lake District.



I forgot to ask his name!