Previous
Stone waller by happypat
Photo 4639

Stone waller

Harry & I walked to the pharmacy this morning to put our prescriptions in the box for repeat.
Got a bit sidetracked & had a bit of lunch in the cafe with a friend.
Our cafe is open seven days a week so there were many cyclists in having a break .

On the way back I passed this guy doing some stonewalling in this recently bought house.

He was making a fine job of it all & it’s a long wall so will be quite a while finishing it. You can see what it will look like by the short wall already completed.
He’s having to dismantle the damaged wall & rebuild it. You can see all the smooth tops ready to place on the top when he’s done.

Dry stone walling is an art…..no cement or fixing of any kind just fitting all the stones together beautifully.
It’s a craft you see all over the place in Lancashire, Yorkshire & the Lake District.

I forgot to ask his name!
3rd February 2025 3rd Feb 25

Pat Knowles

ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
He's doing a great job.
February 3rd, 2025  
Jo ace
It really is an art form. I’ve tried it and selecting the next stone was beyond my capabilities.
February 3rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Fascinating read about this man at work!
February 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact