Previous
Photo 4641
Visitors
We are having a couple of neighbours round for nibbles tonight. We went to theirs last year so we are returning the favour.
Today Jack told me that it’s the first day of my 15th year of 365 today.
How time flies!
I was going to try & post something smart, riveting & stylish but sadly this is what you get!
I haven’t been out anywhere, the garden did get a once over but nothing took my fancy so a kitchen shot it us!
Thank you to everyone who has commented on my photos over this last fourteen years!
I will have to miss the commenting tonight sadly unless they go home early!
5th February 2025
5th Feb 25
1
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5497
photos
120
followers
107
following
1271% complete
4634
4635
4636
4637
4638
4639
4640
4641
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
5th February 2025 4:05pm
Tags
kitchen
,
home
Barb
ace
So nice to see your lovely kitchen and the view from there! Amazing to see sunshine and green grass, as it has been snowing here for nearly two days now! Enjoy your evening with friends! It looks as though you are well prepared for them! ☺️
February 5th, 2025
