Visitors by happypat
We are having a couple of neighbours round for nibbles tonight. We went to theirs last year so we are returning the favour.

Today Jack told me that it’s the first day of my 15th year of 365 today.
How time flies!

I was going to try & post something smart, riveting & stylish but sadly this is what you get!

I haven’t been out anywhere, the garden did get a once over but nothing took my fancy so a kitchen shot it us!

Thank you to everyone who has commented on my photos over this last fourteen years!

I will have to miss the commenting tonight sadly unless they go home early!

5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Pat Knowles

@happypat
Year 14 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
1271% complete

Barb ace
So nice to see your lovely kitchen and the view from there! Amazing to see sunshine and green grass, as it has been snowing here for nearly two days now! Enjoy your evening with friends! It looks as though you are well prepared for them! ☺️
February 5th, 2025  
