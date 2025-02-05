Visitors

We are having a couple of neighbours round for nibbles tonight. We went to theirs last year so we are returning the favour.



Today Jack told me that it’s the first day of my 15th year of 365 today.

How time flies!



I was going to try & post something smart, riveting & stylish but sadly this is what you get!



I haven’t been out anywhere, the garden did get a once over but nothing took my fancy so a kitchen shot it us!



Thank you to everyone who has commented on my photos over this last fourteen years!



I will have to miss the commenting tonight sadly unless they go home early!



