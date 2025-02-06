Todays job!

Move it or Lose it this morning & I certainly moved it this afternoon as Harry went & bought a crate of ash wood.
About eight barrow loads down the garden to the woods store this afternoon.
It’s packed neater than it looks actually as I started on the second row to keep it straight then filled in the back.
Once it was up to the top it was the front row then a row behind that so it’s four rows deep.
Another load to pick up perhaps tomorrow!
A lovely afternoon weather wise today in the garden though.