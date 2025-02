Mosaic

St Marks Basilica in Venice has the most amazing floor.

Made up of coloured marble in the most beautiful amazing mosaic patterns.

Crafted in the 12th Centuary 800 years later we are still walking on them.

As I went round this stunning Basilica I noticed everyone was looking upwards when there was so much beauty beneath their feet.



Lydia is coming home this weekend so looking forward to seeing her so much.