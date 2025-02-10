Nina

Not my photo but I love it!

Had to blur out some words but couldn’t crop the cowboy boots!

Nina loves her cowboy boots!



I’ve spent a good four hours this afternoon doing an on line speed awareness course.



16th December was not a good day for me!

Speed fine & my car stolen all the same day!



I was really stressed about the course today mostly because it was online by Zoom.

In the end it went very well I avoided the points.



Time to relax!