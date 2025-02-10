Sign up
Previous
Photo 4645
Nina
Not my photo but I love it!
Had to blur out some words but couldn’t crop the cowboy boots!
Nina loves her cowboy boots!
I’ve spent a good four hours this afternoon doing an on line speed awareness course.
16th December was not a good day for me!
Speed fine & my car stolen all the same day!
I was really stressed about the course today mostly because it was online by Zoom.
In the end it went very well I avoided the points.
Time to relax!
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
4
0
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5501
photos
120
followers
107
following
1272% complete
View this month »
4638
4639
4640
4641
4642
4643
4644
4645
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Taken
26th January 2025 12:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nina
,
cowgirl
julia
ace
Nina has her own style which is great to see..
Zoom probably a better choice than sitting in a class room with all the boy racers..
Thank goodness that's all behind you..
February 10th, 2025
Jo
ace
She always looks such happy pretty little girl Pat
February 10th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super stylish happy Nina…very beautiful. Well done on your course today! Great results!
February 10th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
What a stylish young lady, she has such beautiful hair and a lovely smile too.
Terrible news about the car and the course. I did the course some years ago - did it in person, and found it very useful and helpful, not at all scary, just annoyed at having to do it.
February 10th, 2025
