Keeping warm!

I’ve been round the local antiques place with a friend today.

It’s closing down next week so Brenda & I had a good mooch round.

We were in our element.



Who remembers these bulky heavy hot water bottles? They kept very hot for a long time but my word if they fell out of bed there was a heck of a noise!



I did buy a few things….no stuff to clutter up, just an old fashioned brooch, a couple of strings of beads, two Prosecco glasses as I have broken two this week & a sweet little wire egg stand.

I also bought Harry one of those leather shooting sticks you can use as a walking stick & when you want a rest open them up & perch your bottom on for a rest.

Will be very handy going round agricultural shows.



There was a great farm shop next door with amazing pies & packs of meat & BBQ stuff.



Great for entertaining which I vow to do this summer!