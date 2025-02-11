Previous
Keeping warm! by happypat
Keeping warm!

I’ve been round the local antiques place with a friend today.
It’s closing down next week so Brenda & I had a good mooch round.
We were in our element.

Who remembers these bulky heavy hot water bottles? They kept very hot for a long time but my word if they fell out of bed there was a heck of a noise!

I did buy a few things….no stuff to clutter up, just an old fashioned brooch, a couple of strings of beads, two Prosecco glasses as I have broken two this week & a sweet little wire egg stand.
I also bought Harry one of those leather shooting sticks you can use as a walking stick & when you want a rest open them up & perch your bottom on for a rest.
Will be very handy going round agricultural shows.

There was a great farm shop next door with amazing pies & packs of meat & BBQ stuff.

Great for entertaining which I vow to do this summer!
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Pat Knowles

Lesley Aldridge ace
That sounds like an interesting day out.
February 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Lovely summery of your fun smooching day. I remember my grans & lovely great aunts..flat pottery hot bottles…
February 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 11th, 2025  
