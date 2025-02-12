Previous
Rolling, rolling, rolling!

So many rolling pins!

I know the rolling pin was used every week in our house in the past but I’m sorry to say I rarely use mine these days!
Sign of the times I think sadly!

We have been to a funeral today one of four we know of this week but only one for us!

Dashed back to have my haircut.
Still cold but dry!
