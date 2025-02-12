Sign up
Previous
Photo 4647
Rolling, rolling, rolling!
So many rolling pins!
I know the rolling pin was used every week in our house in the past but I’m sorry to say I rarely use mine these days!
Sign of the times I think sadly!
We have been to a funeral today one of four we know of this week but only one for us!
Dashed back to have my haircut.
Still cold but dry!
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
Pat Knowles
ace
@happypat
Year 15 and I can hardly remember before I started this great project, I have learnt so much over the last decade or so, if...
5503
photos
120
followers
107
following
1273% complete
View this month »
